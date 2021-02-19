NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $190.18 and last traded at $190.17. 698,424 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 600,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.72.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Get NovoCure alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,000.95 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.35.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 150.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.