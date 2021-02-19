Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Trading Up 7.9%

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s stock price was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 2,498,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,506,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Drive Shack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $183.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 92,550 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 23,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.