ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.03. 476,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 260,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a market cap of $151.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 37,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 871.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

