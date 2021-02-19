John J. Walsh, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at $265,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John J. Walsh, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,117. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 30.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Mimecast by 110.7% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 16,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Mimecast in the third quarter worth approximately $8,794,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

