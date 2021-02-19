Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%.

NASDAQ:OLED traded down $12.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.80. 1,200,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,654. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.48.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.63.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

