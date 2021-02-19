Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%.
NASDAQ:OLED traded down $12.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.80. 1,200,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,654. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.48.
In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Universal Display Company Profile
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.
