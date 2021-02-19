Giant Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. Giant has a total market capitalization of $156,124.99 and $13,944.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Giant has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Giant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00017294 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002795 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000892 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Giant Token Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,088,706 tokens. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

