0Chain Price Hits $0.62 on Top Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $30.05 million and $921,851.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001110 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

