Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
NYSE MNP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,302. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $15.86.
About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund
