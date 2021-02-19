Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Model N reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MODN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

Model N stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 385,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -98.22 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Model N news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $54,285.21. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,945.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $320,375.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,745.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,548 shares of company stock worth $1,121,645. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Model N in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the third quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Model N by 31.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Model N by 260.7% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at $233,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

