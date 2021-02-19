Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Waste Connections has raised its dividend by 52.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,391. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.