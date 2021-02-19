Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Waste Connections has raised its dividend by 52.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Shares of WCN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,391. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $111.04.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.
In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
