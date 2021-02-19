NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.39 (LON:NBMI)

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI.L) (LON:NBMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:NBMI remained flat at $GBX 85.50 ($1.12) during trading hours on Friday. 531,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,718. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 83.14. NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP has a 52 week low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 85.50 ($1.12).

In other news, insider Rupert O. Dorey bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £56,000 ($73,164.36).

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

