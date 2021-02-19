Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) announced a dividend on Friday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JEFI traded up GBX 0.72 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 105.22 ($1.37). 69,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,868. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 110.50 ($1.44). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.17.

In other Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust news, insider John Scott bought 15,000 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £14,250 ($18,617.72).

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

