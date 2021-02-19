Analysts Set ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) PT at $8.00

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 10.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 12.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 77.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 793,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 346,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PUMP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,673. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $956.66 million, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

