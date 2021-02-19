$2.51 EPS Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.02 and the lowest is $1.81. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $9.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $11.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $15.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Shares of LYB traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.22. 1,904,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,562. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average is $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $100.84.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Insiders have sold 92,497 shares of company stock worth $7,963,119 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,032,000 after purchasing an additional 80,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,169 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,851 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,315,000 after purchasing an additional 268,502 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

