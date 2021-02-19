The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) shot up 11.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.01. 269,342 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 82,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $145.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.42.

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares during the period. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.