COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Up 10.7%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s stock price rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $53.12. Approximately 1,070,907 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 388,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

