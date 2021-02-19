Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Up 9.8%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) shares were up 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.78 and last traded at $76.58. Approximately 968,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,202,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.66 and a beta of -0.99.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,507,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after buying an additional 1,374,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,451,000 after buying an additional 885,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 433.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after buying an additional 435,872 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $9,403,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $7,059,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

