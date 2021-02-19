Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Shares Up 10.3%

Shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) shot up 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.92. 5,188,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 2,994,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.66.
Pulmatrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:PULM)
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
