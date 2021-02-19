Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Shares Up 10.3%

Shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) shot up 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.92. 5,188,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 2,994,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,572,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 578,573 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 231,478 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

