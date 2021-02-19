Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PRMRF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $8.75 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

PRMRF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,467. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

