Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.08. 233,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,380,860. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $393.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.72.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

