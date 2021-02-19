LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LGIH traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,003. LGI Homes has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $132.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

