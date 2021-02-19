Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Receives GBX 4,735.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,708.18 ($61.51).

A number of research firms recently commented on ULVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) alerts:

In other Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) news, insider John Rishton Cha purchased 1,256 shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

ULVR stock traded down GBX 64 ($0.84) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,905 ($51.02). 4,123,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,506. The company has a market cap of £102.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.45. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,263.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,508.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a GBX 37.60 ($0.49) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)’s previous dividend of $37.46. Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 0.64%.

About Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.