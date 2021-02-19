AMLT Market Cap Reaches $2.75 Million (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, AMLT has traded up 34.1% against the dollar. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMLT has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $16,265.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AMLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00062322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $423.77 or 0.00760472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00045650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00061862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00020357 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00039866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.09 or 0.04594184 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,332,660 coins. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

AMLT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.