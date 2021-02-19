Spiking 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $36.00 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Spiking coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Spiking has a market capitalization of $490,431.11 and $36.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spiking has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Spiking

Spiking is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

Spiking can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

