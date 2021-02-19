Freehold Royalties’ (FRHLF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FRHLF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

OTCMKTS FRHLF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.54.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

