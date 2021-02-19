eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

Shares of EHTH traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,897,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,534. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $152.19.

Get eHealth alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EHTH shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.