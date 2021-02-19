John B. Pisaris Sells 20,000 Shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 497,410 shares in the company, valued at $721,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of INUV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,781,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,925,039. The company has a market cap of $167.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. Inuvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Inuvo by 357.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 159,395 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Inuvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inuvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.