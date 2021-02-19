Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller Sells 16,230 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 16,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $148,179.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,924.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, P. Michael Miller sold 23,990 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $221,427.70.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, P. Michael Miller sold 229,883 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $1,986,189.12.

On Wednesday, January 27th, P. Michael Miller sold 3,183 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $27,055.50.

On Monday, January 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 71,503 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $609,205.56.

On Wednesday, January 13th, P. Michael Miller sold 5,284 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $44,914.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $64,181.25.

On Tuesday, December 8th, P. Michael Miller sold 2,329 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $19,819.79.

Vera Bradley stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. 196,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,654. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $308.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

