Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Sells $256,887.06 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $256,887.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,287.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Woodward stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,623. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.33. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,795,000 after purchasing an additional 56,665 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Woodward by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,613,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,338,000 after buying an additional 50,230 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Woodward by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,541,000 after buying an additional 38,459 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 531,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,565,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.