Newmark Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ NMRK traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,515. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

