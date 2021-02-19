Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

