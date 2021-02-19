Burleson & Company LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Burleson & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $391.83. 107,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,392. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

