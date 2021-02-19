Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

IGI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 36,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,061. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.86. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $34,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.