The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

The Coca-Cola has raised its dividend payment by 10.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 57 years.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. 15,780,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,466,980. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

