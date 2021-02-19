AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock Price Up 15.2%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) rose 15.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 29,772,311 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 10,609,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 214.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Bret Chilcott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,650,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,538,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Gardner sold 145,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $488,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 266,067 shares of company stock valued at $888,535 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,239.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. 3.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.