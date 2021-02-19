MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Trading 17.5% Higher

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) traded up 17.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $27.50. 146,015 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 343% from the average session volume of 32,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.60. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 17.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MVB Financial by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MVB Financial by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MVB Financial by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

