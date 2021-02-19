Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.35

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 27749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $860.35 million, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $148,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

