Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Shares Up 38.9%

Shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) shot up 38.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.39. 6,193,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 1,818,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

