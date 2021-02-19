Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $5.15 on Friday, reaching $333.31. 103,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,534. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

