Analysts Expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.56 Million

Analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to announce sales of $160.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.41 million. Life Storage posted sales of $147.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $611.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.84 million to $616.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $666.71 million, with estimates ranging from $638.29 million to $701.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Several research firms recently commented on LSI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $81.33 to $85.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their target price on Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 166.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.95. 330,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,792. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

