Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%.

LTHM stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.08. 146,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,300. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LTHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

