Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

HL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. 13,301,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,786,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.20, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

