Jorge Celaya Sells 82,743 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CFO Jorge Celaya sold 82,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $1,567,979.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,568.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jorge Celaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $45,000.55.

Shares of LQDT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,899. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.00 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LQDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 42.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 572,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 170,587 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

