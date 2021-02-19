Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) SVP Christi C. Korzekwa Sells 3,585 Shares

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,800. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $173.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.50 and its 200 day moving average is $144.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

