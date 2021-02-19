Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) SVP Christi C. Korzekwa Sells 3,585 Shares

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,800. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $173.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.50 and its 200 day moving average is $144.38.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.16.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
