Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Sells $6,224,475.37 in Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HLT traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.91. 3,455,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day moving average is $98.09. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $117.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after purchasing an additional 141,477 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,944,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.95.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

