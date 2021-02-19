COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is engaged in providing container shipping, dry bulk shipping, logistics services, terminal and container leasing for both international and domestic customers. The company engages in the management and operation of container terminals; provision of integrated logistics services, including third party logistics shipping agency and freight forwarding; and container manufacturing business. China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is based in Tianjin, the People’s Republic of China. “

OTCMKTS:CICOY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.83. 8,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 1.71. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $7.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

