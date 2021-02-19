J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) and Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Critical Review

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) and Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares J D Wetherspoon and Luckin Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J D Wetherspoon N/A N/A N/A Luckin Coffee N/A N/A N/A

J D Wetherspoon has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luckin Coffee has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for J D Wetherspoon and Luckin Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J D Wetherspoon 0 1 2 0 2.67 Luckin Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00

Luckin Coffee has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 473.07%. Given Luckin Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Luckin Coffee is more favorable than J D Wetherspoon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Luckin Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares J D Wetherspoon and Luckin Coffee’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J D Wetherspoon $1.59 billion 1.28 -$123.18 million ($2.27) -37.20 Luckin Coffee $125.27 million 14.03 -$241.26 million N/A N/A

J D Wetherspoon has higher revenue and earnings than Luckin Coffee.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process. As of March 31, 2019, it operated 2,370 stores, including 2,163 pick-up stores, 109 relax stores, and 98 delivery kitchens in 28 cities in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

