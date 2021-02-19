iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHA) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHA) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.24. 6,532 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.