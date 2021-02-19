Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Up 14.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s stock price was up 14.2% during trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $18.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gevo traded as high as $12.83 and last traded at $12.17. Approximately 23,640,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 39,325,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial upped their price target on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Gevo alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 179.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 1,131.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.