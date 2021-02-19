Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Up 7.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s share price rose 7.7% on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $360.00 to $375.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wayfair traded as high as $298.00 and last traded at $292.73. Approximately 2,641,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,067,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.90.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.31.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $339,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,664.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total value of $48,364.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,723,497. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29,164 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $1,979,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.19 and a 200-day moving average of $278.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of -41.94, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

