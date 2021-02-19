Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Up 7.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s share price rose 7.7% on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $360.00 to $375.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wayfair traded as high as $298.00 and last traded at $292.73. Approximately 2,641,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,067,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.90.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.31.
In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $339,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,664.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total value of $48,364.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,723,497. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.19 and a 200-day moving average of $278.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of -41.94, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.
Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
